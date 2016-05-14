Hudson - Against The Grain

Description
I'm asking questions time and time again
in a race that never ever ends
hanging from my limbs in the swaying breeze
im opening I gotta let it go
in my life the good and bad they come and go
highs and lows are often all that show
know it's time to go against the grain
or it will kill me down below
to live in comfort and know its warm embrace
reminds me only to quicken up the pace
know it's time to go against the grain
or it will kill me down below
singing a song never heard
all of a sudden I know every word
And I know that there's no direction home
it's right here where all the wild things grow
in my life the good and bad they come and go
highs and lows are often all that show
know it's time to go against the grain
or it will kill me down below
to live in comfort and know its warm embrace
reminds me only to quicken up the pace
know it's time to go against the grain
or it will kill me down below
The new music video for 'Against The Grain' from emerging Melbourne indie-folk artist Hudson sees him collaborate with film-maker/animator/VJ Dropbear (aka Jonathan Chong), producing a vibrant and colourful clip based around a mainstay from our humble artistic efforts throughout childhood -- coloured pencils.
'Against The Grain' is the first single lifted off Hudson's debut EP Open Up Slowly released in May 2011
Comments