Hudson - Against The Grain

I'm asking questions time and time again

in a race that never ever ends

hanging from my limbs in the swaying breeze

im opening I gotta let it go



in my life the good and bad they come and go

highs and lows are often all that show

know it's time to go against the grain

or it will kill me down below

to live in comfort and know its warm embrace

reminds me only to quicken up the pace

know it's time to go against the grain

or it will kill me down below



singing a song never heard

all of a sudden I know every word

And I know that there's no direction home

it's right here where all the wild things grow



in my life the good and bad they come and go

highs and lows are often all that show

know it's time to go against the grain

or it will kill me down below

to live in comfort and know its warm embrace

reminds me only to quicken up the pace

know it's time to go against the grain

or it will kill me down below



The new music video for 'Against The Grain' from emerging Melbourne indie-folk artist Hudson sees him collaborate with film-maker/animator/VJ Dropbear (aka Jonathan Chong), producing a vibrant and colourful clip based around a mainstay from our humble artistic efforts throughout childhood -- coloured pencils.



'Against The Grain' is the first single lifted off Hudson's debut EP Open Up Slowly released in May 2011